Susannah Spencer captured this stunning wintry scene while on a visit at Shireoaks Hall.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
6 hours ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Magnificent close-up

This impressive close-up of a goldcrest peering through some frosty leaves was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

2. So peaceful

Andy Eyre snapped this peaceful view of Brinsley Church on a frosty day.

Photo: Andy Eyre

3. Impressive close-up

Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a redwing, perched high up in a tree.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

4. Wintry scene

This wintry picturesque view was snapped while out and about in Watnall by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

