Andy Gregory captured this impressive close-up of a dipper waiting patiently for lunch to swim by.
Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
1 hour ago

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Stunning shot

This striking view of the evening sky, with it’s burnt orange glow, was a superb shot snapped by Susannah Spencer.

Photo: Susannah Spencer

2. Impressive close-up

David Hodgkinson snapped this incredible close-up of a robin about to land and try some delicious treats, taken in Cossall.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

3. Cracking close-up

Andrew’s Photography snapped this picture perfect shot of a speckled wood butterfly resting on a fern leaf.

Photo: Andrew's Photography

4. Beautiful display

Kim Welberry captured this beautiful shot of daffodils in full bloom, taken at Knaith Hall during a charity snowdrop walk.

Photo: Kim Welberry

