Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.
1. Daffodil delight
This eye-catching shot of a daffodil, complete with rain droplets, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Bobbing along
Anne Keep snapped this fabulous shot of a duck bobbing along the water at Sandhill Lake. Photo: Anne Keep
3. Beautiful tulips
Andy Eyre captured this beautiful shot of a display of tulips while out and about. Photo: Andy Eyre
4. Duck delight
This colourful close-up of a north American wood duck was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw, taken at The Mill Pond, in Tickhill. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw