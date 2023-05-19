Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
1. Idyllic view
This tranquil scene at Thoresby Hall was snapped by Janet Hughes, taken during a recent visit. Photo: Janet Hughes
2. Fabulous close-up
David Hodgkinson snapped this cracking close-up of a raven, perched high in a tree in Bulwell Woods. Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. So cute
Diana Wood of Gateford captured this endearing shot of goslings bobbing along The Mill Pond at Tickhill. Photo: Diana Wood
4. Pretty flowers
This delightful shot of cowslips growing in Clumber Park was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw