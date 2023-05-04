Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This stunning close-up of a chaffinch resting on a twig was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Beautiful close-up
Reihan Trandafir snapped this gorgeous close-up of a cherry tree blossom, depicting spring perfectly. Photo: Reihan Trandafir
3. Fabulous shot
Andrew’s Photography captured this incredible close-up of a blackbird parading around with a worm in its beak. Photo: Andrew's Photography
4. Let me in
This fabulous shot of a pheasant waiting for the door to open at Thoresby Hall, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes