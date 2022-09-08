David Hodgkinson snapped this incredible close-up of a buzzard resting at the top of a pine tree, taken in Cossall.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
Harry Hurdley, aged 11, from Gainsborough, captured this picture perfect close-up of a dragonfly, taken at a local stream in Scotter. This superb close-up of a beetle having a munch on a leaf was snapped by Agnieszka Tyczynska and her sister Monika Woźniak. Josh Gregory snapped this striking view during a recent visit to Clumber Park. This unusual shot of a toadstool looks a little like an overbaked gingerbread man. A great shot snapped by Diana Wood. Ivan Dunstan snapped this fabulous close-up of a young heron. Harry Hurdley, aged 11, captured another impressive close-up. This one is of a damselfly, also, taken in Scotter. This beautiful shot of field bindweed was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop. Janet Hughes captured this stunning view of the sun setting over Top Valley.