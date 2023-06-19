Register
PHOTOS: Teenage Market returns to Horncastle

​Teens and young adults with skills and products to share were given the opportunity once again on Saturday (June 17).
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST
Imogen Croasdale, 17, on her Magick box stall. Photos: Holly ParkinsonImogen Croasdale, 17, on her Magick box stall. Photos: Holly Parkinson
Following on from a successful autumn event, ​The Teenage Market returned to Horncastle with dozens of youngsters aged 25 and under – one young lady aged just nine years old – showcasing their talents.

There were stall ranging from furnishing and upholstery, artwork, plants, crystals, Henna tattoos and many more, with nine-year-old Adelaide Hillier running her first market stall selling plants.

Also manning her first Teenage Market stall was Imogen Croasdale, 17, with her Magick box stall selling crystals.

Victoria Hewaid, 20, on her Teenage Market stall.Victoria Hewaid, 20, on her Teenage Market stall.
Mayor Matthew Wilkinson said that the market was very well attended and supported:

"It was a good opportunity for the youngsters and the market was really well attended, I spoke to a few of the holders and they did really well.”

Georgina Elliot, 22, on her stall at Horncastle Teenage Market.Georgina Elliot, 22, on her stall at Horncastle Teenage Market.
Adelaide Hillier, 9, runs her plant stall at her first Teenage Market.Adelaide Hillier, 9, runs her plant stall at her first Teenage Market.
Rahena Begum, 21, with Isabel Payne,15 at the Henna by Rhi stall.Rahena Begum, 21, with Isabel Payne,15 at the Henna by Rhi stall.
Traders at Horncastle Teenage Market.Traders at Horncastle Teenage Market.
