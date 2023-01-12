Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

PHOTOS: Walkers stride out to raise money for Macmillan

Fundraisers were donning their walking boots to take part in three fundraising walk to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

By Rachel Armitage
29 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 11:37am
Setting off on the Round Louth walk for Macmillan.
Setting off on the Round Louth walk for Macmillan.

The Annual Round Louth Walk took place on Sunday, January 8, with dozens of walkers congregating on Hubbard’s Hill to stride out in the unseasonably mild weather to take on the three fundraising walks.

The walkers took on either the 14 miles, six miles or two miles routes, led by Macmillan’s Louth area fundraiser Ingrid Ashton.

Overall the walkers raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan, and as the money was raised by Louth’s Macmillan group, all money raised will go towards Macmillan’s care here in Lincolnshire.

Most Popular
The Round Louth walk.

The Louth Macmillan group is on the lookout for new volunteers to help Ingrid run fundraising events in the area. Any one who would be interested in helping out can either call Ingrid on 07899 897777 or visit the Louth Macmillan Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Louthmacmillan

Participants on the Round Louth walk.
Striding out on the Round Louth walk.
Participants off on the Round Louth walk. Photos: John Aron
Participants off on the Round Louth walk at Hubbard's Hill.
From left: Macmillan fundraisers Ingrid Ashton, Vicky Taylor and Lin Judd at the Round Louth walk.
WalkersMacmillan Cancer SupportFacebook