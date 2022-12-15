PHOTOS: ‘Wanderful’ window displays light up town

Windows across Horncastle were lit up with stunning displays last week as the town got into the festive spirit.

A stunning display at 1 Thomas Gibson Drive. Photos: Dr Ian Marshman

Residents and businesses across Horncastle helped bring a spot of Christmas magic to the dark winter nights last week by taking part in the town’s second Window Wanderland community trail.

Over four nights from December 8 to 11, 60 homes, shops, and community buildings in the town centre were elaboratly decorated and lit up, with everything from Christmas trees and nativity scenes, to designs inspired by local heritage and the rolling landscape of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Children also had lots to look out for with Paddington Bear, Stick Man and The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

The Red Arrows fly over 33 Carlisle Gardens.

Organised by Dr Ian Marshman of the Horncastle History & Heritage Society, the society’s window at the Joseph Banks Centre featured a design inspired by Tennyson’s poem Ulysses.

Residents at Clarence House care home on West Street decorated four windows on the theme of a Ukrainian Christmas, and The Wong Day Service and children at both Treetops Nursery and the Tiny Tots playgroup also got involved again.

Dr Marshman said: “The volunteer organisers would like to thank everyone who took part, as well as East Lindsey District Council for a small grant to help cover the costs of leaflets and flyers.”

Horncastle Angling Superstore's fishy-themed display.

21 Stanhope Road's Window Wanderland display.

Moomins in the window of 31 St Lawrence Street.

Tiger Who Came to Tea at 10 Linden Road.

Stick Man meets Father Christmas at 11 Mill Lane.

Barking Dog Antiques, South Street.