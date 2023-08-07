Register
Physiotherapy Clinic is sticking around as it renews lease at Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard

As it celebrates over a decade in Gainsborough, Marshall’s Yard Physiotherapy & Sports Injuries Clinic has renewed its lease.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST
Shannon Day, Steven Speers, Helen Skidmore, Eddie Whiting and Kaitlyn Marcus outside Marshall’s Yard Physiotherapy & Sports Injuries ClinicShannon Day, Steven Speers, Helen Skidmore, Eddie Whiting and Kaitlyn Marcus outside Marshall’s Yard Physiotherapy & Sports Injuries Clinic
Shannon Day, Steven Speers, Helen Skidmore, Eddie Whiting and Kaitlyn Marcus outside Marshall’s Yard Physiotherapy & Sports Injuries Clinic

The clinic expanded into a second unit in 2019 to meet demand for their growing services and since opening in 2012 has created 14 jobs for the town.

Steven Speers, company director and senior physiotherapist, said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver our quality services within the historic Marshalls Yard Pattern Store, which is central Gainsborough and provides patients with easy access to a clinic.

“The Marshall’s Yard centre management team and Dransfield Properties have helped facilitate our desire to expand and we hope to do so even further in coming months and years.”

The clinic can be found at the centre’s Pattern Store on Station Approach.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are really pleased Marshall’s Yard physiotherapy and sports clinic is the latest of our tenants to renew their lease with us.

"It is fantastic that the Pattern Store is fully let adding to the great mix of businesses in the town.”

For an appointment or further information about the services offered at Marshall’s Yard Physiotherapy & Sports Injuries Clinic, visit www.lincolnphysioclinic.co.uk or contact the team on 01427 614634.

For more information about Marshall’s Yard and events visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk.