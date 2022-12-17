Picture gallery: Breakfast with Santa at Caistor Church
One of the most popular seasonal events in Caistor is Breakfast with Santa.
By Dianne Tuckett
22 minutes ago
Updated
17th Dec 2022, 5:13pm
Organised by members of the parish church, the event saw children tuck into a tasty baked bean breakfast and enjoy some colouring activities.
Much to the delight of the children, Naughty Elf made an appearance and caused lots of mischief, but once things had calmed down, it was time for Santa to arrive with a present for all the children.
