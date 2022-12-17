Register
Jasmine Beard paid a visit to Santa

Picture gallery: Breakfast with Santa at Caistor Church

One of the most popular seasonal events in Caistor is Breakfast with Santa.

By Dianne Tuckett
22 minutes ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 5:13pm

Organised by members of the parish church, the event saw children tuck into a tasty baked bean breakfast and enjoy some colouring activities.

Much to the delight of the children, Naughty Elf made an appearance and caused lots of mischief, but once things had calmed down, it was time for Santa to arrive with a present for all the children.

1. Breakfast with Santa

Christmas is all about family, as the Robinsons showed

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Breakfast with Santa

Naughty Elf with Holly (5) and Rory (5)

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. Breakfast with Santa

Adam Allenby and one-year-old Ashton with some of the decorated trees in the church

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. Breakfast with Santa

Naughty Elf with Christine Robinson

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

