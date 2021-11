Caistor & District Firework Event EMN-210711-192958001

The entertaining evening included fire dancing by Earth Bound Misfits, as well as food provided by the Lions and Grasby Scout Group.

The magnificent bonfire was used to project shadow puppets as the crowd waited for the displays to begin.

And there was also a dragon parade - and dragon dancing - courtesy of B-Fit Gym in the town.

