Picture gallery: Caistor market and switch on

Snow, stalls and Santa combined for a seasonal event in Caistor.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 21:25 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 21:51 GMT

Volunteers worked hard to make sure the Christmas market and tree lights switch-on could go ahead after the overnight snowfall.

Live music kept everyone entertained through the afternoon until the countdown to the switch-on, which was led by Mayor Jon Wright.

Santa made an appearance at the end of the afternoon, distributing chocolate coins to all the children.

The community turned out for the tree lighting

1. All lit up!

The community turned out for the tree lighting Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Heather Appleyard, Poppy Sykes and Ben Sykes on the Friends of Nettleton Community Primary School stall

2. Fun fundraising

Heather Appleyard, Poppy Sykes and Ben Sykes on the Friends of Nettleton Community Primary School stall Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Some of the singers who created the seasonal atmosphere with their music

3. Seasonal songs

Some of the singers who created the seasonal atmosphere with their music Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Hardworking elves Jayne Bowman, left, and Sally Allison

4. Elfing about

Hardworking elves Jayne Bowman, left, and Sally Allison Photo: Dianne Tuckett

