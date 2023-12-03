Picture gallery: Caistor market and switch on
Snow, stalls and Santa combined for a seasonal event in Caistor.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 21:25 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 21:51 GMT
Volunteers worked hard to make sure the Christmas market and tree lights switch-on could go ahead after the overnight snowfall.
Live music kept everyone entertained through the afternoon until the countdown to the switch-on, which was led by Mayor Jon Wright.
Santa made an appearance at the end of the afternoon, distributing chocolate coins to all the children.
