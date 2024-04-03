Picture Gallery: ​Centenary celebrations at Rasen races

It was on Easter Monday, April 21 1924, that the first race was held at the Racecourse’s Legsby Road site and 100 years on, Easter Sunday saw thousands of people turn out to join in the celebration race day.

Alongside a six-race card and the awards, there were family activities, Shetland pony racing and a specially brewed centenary ale to keep the thousands of racegoers entertained.

The racecourse team was delighted with how the day went.

Chairman, Sue Lucas, said: “It was wonderful to have so many people with us for what was a huge celebration. The team did a fantastic job with the 100-year timeline and the Centenary Collection. It evoked lots of happy memories for many. It reiterates for me the deep-rooted connection between the racecourse and the community.

“It has been our pleasure to work with local schools, community groups and businesses. It was a delight to see the pride on the award winners’ faces. There is a lot to celebrate in our community and we thank all those who took part for their time and effort.

“The exciting prospect for us is that so many people said that they are looking forward to returning over the summer to enjoy more race days and events.”

Market Rasen Mayor Jo Pilley was one of those attending the event and she described the racecourse as a ‘jewel in the crown’ for the town.

She added: “We are very lucky to have the racecourse here and we wish them all well for the next 100 years.”

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Stephen Bunney, was also there and welcomed the Mayor of Caistor, Jon Wright, and the Mayor of Louth, Julia Simmons to join in the celebrations.

Coun Bunney said: “Over the years horseracing has brought trade to local businesses as well as providing pleasure to locals and visitors to the town. Last Sunday's Centenary Community meeting was no exception - the community awards, free entertainments, convivial hospitality all contributing to the racing experience. Thanks are due to all the committee and staff for making the meeting such a success.”

Award winners were:

Business of the Year Award – Equisign Tack and Feed – Michaela Pollitt

Long standing business award – Perkins George Mawer & Co

Best Employee – Duncan Goodwin – Joint Manager of Andy’s Hospice and Charity Shop

Best Teacher / Classroom assistant – Laura Turnball – Grasby all Saints School

Outstanding Contribution to the Community – Natalie Chapman – For working with he Sensory Den

Community Group or Team of the Year – The Centre on Serpentine Street

Horseshoe Competition – winner Louth Academy

Primary schools drawing competitions:

Easter Egg Drawing – Reception/Yr2 – Winner Katie Chamberlain, Legsby; 2nd - George Silburn; 3rd -Seth Blagojevitch

Horse Drawing - Yrs 3 &4 – Winner Roo Salmon, Tealby; 2nd – Sky Marsland; 3rd – Blu Page

Logo Drawing – Yr5 & 6 – Winner Kai Caldicott, Tealby; 2nd – Nell Beechey–Staves; 3rd - Obi Lee

1 . Cheers! FAB Brewery's Lindsay Cussons prepares to pour a pint of their specially brewed Centenary Ale Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Horseshoe win Louth Academy won the secondary school Horseshoe Competition. Louth Mayor Julia Simmons collected the school's £1,000 prize from Coun Stephen Bunney, Chairman of West Lindsey District Council Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . mmrp-03-04-23-centenary races 8-CENupload.JPG Jockey Brian Hughes collected the prize from Coun Stephen Bunney after his win on Grand D'Oudairies in the Market Rasen Town Council 50th Anniversary Handicap Steeple Chase Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4 . Race win Grand D'Oudairies won the Market Rasen Town Council 50th Anniversary Handicap Steeple Chase Photo: Dianne Tuckett