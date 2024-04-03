Picture Gallery: ​Centenary celebrations at Rasen races

It was on Easter Monday, April 21 1924, that the first race was held at the Racecourse’s Legsby Road site and 100 years on, Easter Sunday saw thousands of people turn out to join in the celebration race day.
Alongside a six-race card and the awards, there were family activities, Shetland pony racing and a specially brewed centenary ale to keep the thousands of racegoers entertained.
The racecourse team was delighted with how the day went.
Chairman, Sue Lucas, said: “It was wonderful to have so many people with us for what was a huge celebration. The team did a fantastic job with the 100-year timeline and the Centenary Collection. It evoked lots of happy memories for many. It reiterates for me the deep-rooted connection between the racecourse and the community.
“It has been our pleasure to work with local schools, community groups and businesses. It was a delight to see the pride on the award winners’ faces. There is a lot to celebrate in our community and we thank all those who took part for their time and effort.
“The exciting prospect for us is that so many people said that they are looking forward to returning over the summer to enjoy more race days and events.”
Market Rasen Mayor Jo Pilley was one of those attending the event and she described the racecourse as a ‘jewel in the crown’ for the town.
She added: “We are very lucky to have the racecourse here and we wish them all well for the next 100 years.”
Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Stephen Bunney, was also there and welcomed the Mayor of Caistor, Jon Wright, and the Mayor of Louth, Julia Simmons to join in the celebrations.
Coun Bunney said: “Over the years horseracing has brought trade to local businesses as well as providing pleasure to locals and visitors to the town. Last Sunday's Centenary Community meeting was no exception - the community awards, free entertainments, convivial hospitality all contributing to the racing experience. Thanks are due to all the committee and staff for making the meeting such a success.”
Award winners were:
Business of the Year Award – Equisign Tack and Feed – Michaela Pollitt
Long standing business award – Perkins George Mawer & Co
Best Employee – Duncan Goodwin – Joint Manager of Andy’s Hospice and Charity Shop
Best Teacher / Classroom assistant – Laura Turnball – Grasby all Saints School
Outstanding Contribution to the Community – Natalie Chapman – For working with he Sensory Den
Community Group or Team of the Year – The Centre on Serpentine Street
Horseshoe Competition – winner Louth Academy
Primary schools drawing competitions:
Easter Egg Drawing – Reception/Yr2 – Winner Katie Chamberlain, Legsby; 2nd - George Silburn; 3rd -Seth Blagojevitch
Horse Drawing - Yrs 3 &4 – Winner Roo Salmon, Tealby; 2nd – Sky Marsland; 3rd – Blu Page
Logo Drawing – Yr5 & 6 – Winner Kai Caldicott, Tealby; 2nd – Nell Beechey–Staves; 3rd - Obi Lee