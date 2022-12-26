A Market Rasen tradition of more than seven decades continued this Christmas Eve.

With the help of members of the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Committee, Father Christmas made his annual visit.

Well ahead of his planned 4pm arrival, families began to gather in the market place, with the queue eventually stretching around the square and down King Street.

After handing out a gift to each of the children aged seven and under, Father Christmas headed off.

1. Christmas Eve visit by Father Christmas Joyful visit Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo Sales

2. Christmas Eve visit by Father Christmas Joyful visit Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo Sales

3. Christmas Eve visit by Father Christmas Joyful visit Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo Sales

4. Christmas Eve visit by Father Christmas Joyful visit Photo: Dianne Tuckett Photo Sales