Picture gallery: Coronation celebrations in Caistor

A full afternoon of family fun was provided free of charge in Caistor on Sunday to mark the King’s Coronation.

Town Crier William Smith and Mayor Jon Wright opened the event and there was traditional dancing from Grimsby Morris, as well as stalls, games and tasty treats on sale.

Winners of the crown competition were announced and the iconic coronation lion was crowned too.

The market place was packed at 3pm for the town picture to record this momentous event and live music from headline band relentless rounded off the celebration event.

1 . All dressed up Peter Morris and Angela Lawrence Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Time to dance Grimsby Morris Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . Pride of Caistor Mollie's crown was chosen as the one to crown the coronation lion Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4 . Crew joins in The Freeman Family with members of Caistor's dedicated fire and rescue crew Photo: Dianne Tuckett