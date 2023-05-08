Picture gallery: Coronation celebrations in Caistor
A full afternoon of family fun was provided free of charge in Caistor on Sunday to mark the King’s Coronation.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 8th May 2023, 09:31 BST
Town Crier William Smith and Mayor Jon Wright opened the event and there was traditional dancing from Grimsby Morris, as well as stalls, games and tasty treats on sale.
Winners of the crown competition were announced and the iconic coronation lion was crowned too.
The market place was packed at 3pm for the town picture to record this momentous event and live music from headline band relentless rounded off the celebration event.
