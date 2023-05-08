Register
Crowning glory for Francesca, Amelia and Sian from The Choowee Cookie Company

Picture gallery: Coronation celebrations in Caistor

A full afternoon of family fun was provided free of charge in Caistor on Sunday to mark the King’s Coronation.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 8th May 2023, 09:31 BST

Town Crier William Smith and Mayor Jon Wright opened the event and there was traditional dancing from Grimsby Morris, as well as stalls, games and tasty treats on sale.

Winners of the crown competition were announced and the iconic coronation lion was crowned too.

The market place was packed at 3pm for the town picture to record this momentous event and live music from headline band relentless rounded off the celebration event.

Peter Morris and Angela Lawrence

1. All dressed up

Peter Morris and Angela Lawrence Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Grimsby Morris

2. Time to dance

Grimsby Morris Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Mollie's crown was chosen as the one to crown the coronation lion

3. Pride of Caistor

Mollie's crown was chosen as the one to crown the coronation lion Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The Freeman Family with members of Caistor's dedicated fire and rescue crew

4. Crew joins in

The Freeman Family with members of Caistor's dedicated fire and rescue crew Photo: Dianne Tuckett

