Picture Gallery: D-Day remembered in Rasen

The short service, led by Vicar of Market Rasen the Rev Claire Burnett, began at 6.30am, timed to coincide with the time the first boots touch the French beaches in the largest amphibious invasion in the history of warfare.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Tealby and Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion, Market Rasen Veterans and the Town, after the Last Post and Reveille were played by bugler Rob Tinker.

Commemorations complete, everyone adjourned to the Advocate Arms, which hosts the regular Veterans Breakfast Club.

Branch Secretary Mick Kenning said that although they are a small branch, they felt it appropriate to remember D-Day in this way.

He said: “Our branch and Vets Club are lucky enough to have Normandy veterans, so we have that direct connection.

"As a combat veteran, I think it is important to understand and to remember the sacrifice made for our freedom – the freedom a lot of people take for granted.

"We didn’t just want it to be another service, so we opted to for 6.30am, in line with those first boots on the ground.

"We can’t let that sacrifice just go, it has to be remembered.”

Mr Kenning thanked all those who attended.

He added: “We thank bugler Rob for giving up his time to make it more of an occasion and Matt, Katie and Tracey at The Advocate Arms for their early start to provide us with a superb breakfast, as always.”

1 . D-Day 80 Wreath layers line up Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . D-Day 80 The Rev Claire Burnett, Vicar of Market Rasen, led the short service Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . D-Day 80 Members of The Tealby & Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion gathered at the town's cenotaph for the 6,30am service Photo: Dianne Tuckett