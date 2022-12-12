Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The town’s tree has been organised by the Children’s Christmas Tree Committee for more than 70 years

Picture gallery: Market Rasen Christmas Lights and Market

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Market Rasen.

By Dianne Tuckett
5 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 9:35am

The official light switch-on was held Friday evening and on Saturday, a well-supported Christmas market was held, along with a craft and gift fair in the town’s Festival Hall.

1. Rotary warmer

Market Rasen Rotarians offered warming burgers and sausages to the switch-on crowd

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Photo Sales

2. Singing out

Market Rasen Primary School pupils brought some Christmas spirit to the switch-on

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Photo Sales

3. Seasonal songs

Children from Osgodby Primary School brought some Christmas music to the light switch-on

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Photo Sales

4. Christmas tree fund

All smiles from the Children’s Christmas Tree Committee members and helpers as they sold their raffle tickets

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3