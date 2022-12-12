Picture gallery: Market Rasen Christmas Lights and Market

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Market Rasen.
The official light switch-on was held Friday evening and on Saturday, a well-supported Christmas market was held, along with a craft and gift fair in the town’s Festival Hall.
1. Rotary warmer
Market Rasen Rotarians offered warming burgers and sausages to the switch-on crowd
Photo: Dianne Tuckett
2. Singing out
Market Rasen Primary School pupils brought some Christmas spirit to the switch-on
Photo: Dianne Tuckett
3. Seasonal songs
Children from Osgodby Primary School brought some Christmas music to the light switch-on
Photo: Dianne Tuckett
4. Christmas tree fund
All smiles from the Children’s Christmas Tree Committee members and helpers as they sold their raffle tickets
Photo: Dianne Tuckett