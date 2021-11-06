Picture gallery: Market Rasen Fireworks

Around 2,000 people turned out for the spectacular.

Hot food was on offer, along with sweet treats from the candy stall and the change to win a prize on the hook a duck game.

The bonfire kept everyone warm while the anticipation of the firework display grew - and people weren’t disappointed.

A Round Table spokesman said: “Thank you so so much to everyone that attended the bonfire and fireworks display.

“All profits generated will go back into charitable causes within the Market Rasen Area.

“The demand for food was far greater than expected and we have several solutions available to make this a lot quicker next year.”

See a Round Table video of the finale here: firework finale

1. Market Rasen Round Table bonfire event at Market Rasen Racecourse EMN-210611-081438001 Photo: Midlands

