Picture gallery: Market Rasen Food and Drink Festival

The sun shone down on the stalls at the inaugural Market Rasen Food & Drink Festival in the town’s market place.

Town businesses and stallholders from further afield did a roaring trade, with some stalls selling out by the early afternoon.

The festival spirit was enhanced by the sound of Relentless Rockabilly band, who got more than feet tapping as visitors danced in the area in front of the auction shed.

Organised by Matt Horsefield and Katie Kireja, it is hoped the event will be the first of many.

Matt said: “We are very, very pleased with how its all gone.

"There was a great atmosphere and the stallholders all had a great day too.

"For me personally, it was great as well, making some good contacts and even getting a supplier of scones for the Advocate.

“We want to thank everyone who supported the event and want to say a special thank you to Nicola Marshall, West Lindsey Market Towns Manager, whose support has been incredible."

Matt added: “We are already talking about dates – so watch this space.”

West Lindsey District Council supported financially providing funding for the band.

This was paid for from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is government funding allocated to local councils and West Lindsey’s funding allows for the use of the money to increase footfall in town centres.

Nicola Marshall said: “Footfall on the day was definitely up on a usual Saturday and there was a buzz in the Market Place with the music and traders.

"Comments such as ‘They are great we need more of this in the town’ were heard as the band played.

“The event was successful in promoting the town and its businesses – the majority of the traders were local and other high street businesses contributed to a raffle, which had a value of £600 in prizes.

"I am looking forward to working in partnership with Matt and Katie, plus the Town Council, on another food and drink event in the town centre.”

1 . Swirling in the sun: Relentless Rockabilly got them dancing. Image: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . mmrp-06-09-23-food and drink 9-CENupload.jpg District councillors Moira Westley and Stephen Bunney visited the Rasen Area Environment Group stall to taste some of the community garden's produce. Image: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . A taste of honey: Sue Heron on her honey stall. Image: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4 . Sell out!! Sharon Morrison, left, sold out of her scones by midday. She is pictured with daughter Emma Cox, who helped on the stall, and event co-organiser Matt Horsefield. Image: Dianne Tuckett Photo: Dianne Tuckett