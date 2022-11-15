Picture gallery: Market Rasen remembers
Crowds gathered in Market Rasen to watch the Remembrance Day parade along the main street and down to the town’s war memorial.
By Dianne Tuckett
45 minutes ago
A hush fell as the bugler sounded the Last Post and standards were lowered ahead of the two-minute silence.
Afterwards, wreaths were laid by the Royal British Legion, Town Council, Sir Edward Leigh MP and members of various voluntary organisations in the town, as well as police and Fire and Rescue representatives.
Page 1 of 7