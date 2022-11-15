Register
Market Rasen Band did the town proud

Picture gallery: Market Rasen remembers

Crowds gathered in Market Rasen to watch the Remembrance Day parade along the main street and down to the town’s war memorial.

By Dianne Tuckett
45 minutes ago

A hush fell as the bugler sounded the Last Post and standards were lowered ahead of the two-minute silence.

Afterwards, wreaths were laid by the Royal British Legion, Town Council, Sir Edward Leigh MP and members of various voluntary organisations in the town, as well as police and Fire and Rescue representatives.

1. Parade leader

The Clydesdale led the parade to acknowledge the animal sacrifice as well as human in conflicts

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Standards

The Royal British Legion standard was flagged by the town's army and air cadets

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. Salvation Army

Members of the Salvation Army paraded

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. Cadets

Members of 2292 Sq Air Cadets

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Royal British LegionTown Council