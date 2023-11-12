Register
Picture gallery: Market Rasen Remembrance Parade

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch this year’s Remembrance Parade in Market Rasen.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 12th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT

Led, as always, by Market Rasen Town Band, the parade made its way along the main street, down Union Street to the cenotaph in Chapel Street.

Parade Marshall Mick Kenning ensured everything went to plan as members of the Royal British Legion, Town Council, uniformed services and youth organisations all marched.

Market Rasen Town Band led the parade

Market Rasen Town Band led the parade Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The band marched on Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The town's church leaders Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Members of the town council were led by Mayor Jo Pilley Photo: Dianne Tuckett

