Picture gallery: Market Rasen Remembrance Parade
Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch this year’s Remembrance Parade in Market Rasen.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 12th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Led, as always, by Market Rasen Town Band, the parade made its way along the main street, down Union Street to the cenotaph in Chapel Street.
Parade Marshall Mick Kenning ensured everything went to plan as members of the Royal British Legion, Town Council, uniformed services and youth organisations all marched.
Wreath laying followed
