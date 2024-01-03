Picture gallery: Middle Rasen duck race

It was another record-breaking year for the popular New Year duck race at Middle Rasen.

A whopping 1,800 yellow ducks were released into the river at Parry’s Bridge and the fast-flowing water saw the first duck cross the finish line in just 10 minutes, equalling last year’s fastest time.

The winning duck was owned by Richard Corrigan, who nets £100 courtesy of sponsor Appleyard Pressure Washing Services. Another of Richard’s duck’s came in second, earning him a further £70, courtesy of sponsor Wilmot Transport Ltd.

Further placed prizes went to Tom Wilmot, Charlotte Appleyard, Phil Roddis and Sue Robinson, with even more prices in the duck draw afterwards, alongside a huge raffle in the Nags Head.

Ron Folgate, part of the organising team, thanked everyone for their continued support: “We couldn’t do this and raise money for local good causes without the people and businesses who support it. We hope everyone enjoyed themselves.”

1 . Duck race 2024 The water crew get the big yellow bins prepared Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Duck race 2024 Race lead Ron Folgate welcomed the local news crew to this year's event Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . Duck race 2024 Last minute duck buyers hope they will be lucky Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4 . Duck race 2024 Racegoers crowd onto the finishing bridge to watch the ducks come home Photo: Dianne Tuckett