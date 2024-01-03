Register
Picture gallery: Middle Rasen duck race

It was another record-breaking year for the popular New Year duck race at Middle Rasen.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 08:17 GMT

A whopping 1,800 yellow ducks were released into the river at Parry’s Bridge and the fast-flowing water saw the first duck cross the finish line in just 10 minutes, equalling last year’s fastest time.

The winning duck was owned by Richard Corrigan, who nets £100 courtesy of sponsor Appleyard Pressure Washing Services. Another of Richard’s duck’s came in second, earning him a further £70, courtesy of sponsor Wilmot Transport Ltd.

Further placed prizes went to Tom Wilmot, Charlotte Appleyard, Phil Roddis and Sue Robinson, with even more prices in the duck draw afterwards, alongside a huge raffle in the Nags Head.

Ron Folgate, part of the organising team, thanked everyone for their continued support: “We couldn’t do this and raise money for local good causes without the people and businesses who support it. We hope everyone enjoyed themselves.”

The water crew get the big yellow bins prepared

The water crew get the big yellow bins prepared

Race lead Ron Folgate welcomed the local news crew to this year's event

Race lead Ron Folgate welcomed the local news crew to this year's event

Last minute duck buyers hope they will be lucky

Last minute duck buyers hope they will be lucky

Racegoers crowd onto the finishing bridge to watch the ducks come home

Racegoers crowd onto the finishing bridge to watch the ducks come home

