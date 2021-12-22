Picture gallery: Nativity story brought to life in Market RAsen

For more than six decades, the Christmas mime has been a traditional part of seasonal celebrations in the town every four years – although the coronavirus pandemic meant a five-year gap this time round

Organised by the representatives of local churches for the whole community, under the directorship of Mike Eckersley, the event drew a crowd of all ages .

Market place businesses and the county council technical team helped keep light to a minimum so the spotlight could be on ‘the greatest story ever told’.

The hushed crowd listened to the narrators as the Nativity story was acted out.

However, Jim the donkey clearly felt his voice needed to be heard and added some unscripted braying to the proceedings.

A spokesman for the mime team said: “We would like to thank everyone whose selfless help made this project be realised and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the next mime in December 2024 – reverting to our original four-year schedule.”

