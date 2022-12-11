Picture Gallery: Rasen Santa Run

Market Rasen saw red as more than 50 people took part in the first Santa Fun Run.

Organised by Market Rasen Rotary Club, the event saw all ages taking part.

For one runner, Hollie Ryan, it was an extra special day, as it was also her 20th birthday.

Rotary President John Moore said: “I am delighted with how the event has gone.

"Thank you to all the volunteer stewards, including the team from Market Rasen Co-op, and to the Rotarians who served up the soup at the end of the run, but most of all to those who took part in the fun run itself.”

John was one of those taking part and raised around £600 through sponsorship, which will be shared between dementia and prostate cancer charities.

Entry fees will go to the Rotary Charity fund to be used throughout the coming year for good causes.

John added: “We hope to make this an annual event, so we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year – and even more participants hopefully.”

