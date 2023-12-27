Picture Gallery: Santa Claus came to town
The annual visit of Santa to Market Rasen on Christmas Eve attracted a large crowd once more.
By Dianne Tuckett
For more than 70 years, members of the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree have been making the visit possible, much to the delight of all ages.
A large cheer went up from the queue of visitors waiting to speak to Santa, which went around the market place and down King Street. However, within an hour, everyone had been able to say hello and those aged seven and under received a gift.
