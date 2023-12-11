Picture gallery: Santa run fun in Rasen
Last week’s seasonal events in Rasen culminated with a Santa run.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
Organised by Market Rasen Rotary, the event started and finished at the town’s leisure centre, following a route devised by Coun Stephen Bunney.
Although there were fewer Santa participants taking part this year, everyone who took part enjoyed the event – and they also enjoyed the hot soup at the finish.
Proceeds from the event will go to Market Rasen Rotary’s charity fund, which is distributed throughout the year to good causes and charities.
