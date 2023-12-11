Register
Picture gallery: Santa run fun in Rasen

Last week’s seasonal events in Rasen culminated with a Santa run.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT

Organised by Market Rasen Rotary, the event started and finished at the town’s leisure centre, following a route devised by Coun Stephen Bunney.

Although there were fewer Santa participants taking part this year, everyone who took part enjoyed the event – and they also enjoyed the hot soup at the finish.

Proceeds from the event will go to Market Rasen Rotary’s charity fund, which is distributed throughout the year to good causes and charities.

Santas head off on the fun run event

1. On their way.....

Santas head off on the fun run event Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Many Curtis runs in for the final time with the help of dog Izzy

2. Running in.....

Many Curtis runs in for the final time with the help of dog Izzy Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The run was something the whole family could take part in

3. Family fun!

The run was something the whole family could take part in Photo: Dianne Tuckett

All smiles from these Santa's as they stroll in

4. Strollin' Santas

All smiles from these Santa's as they stroll in Photo: Dianne Tuckett

