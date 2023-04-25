Picture gallery: St George's Day celebrations at Caistor
A packed Caistior town hall was entertained by Market Rasen Town Band, Caistorways and Caistor Male Voice Choir for a St George’s Day concert organised by Caistor Lions.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
The hall was bedecked with red and white to get people in the patriotic mood.
After the first session of music, everyone was served a sausage and mash supper.
The annual concert is a free event, however the generous audience supported the well-stocked raffle.
