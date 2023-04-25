Register
Caistor Town Hall was resplendent in red and whiteCaistor Town Hall was resplendent in red and white
Picture gallery: St George's Day celebrations at Caistor

A packed Caistior town hall was entertained by Market Rasen Town Band, Caistorways and Caistor Male Voice Choir for a St George’s Day concert organised by Caistor Lions.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

The hall was bedecked with red and white to get people in the patriotic mood.

After the first session of music, everyone was served a sausage and mash supper.

The annual concert is a free event, however the generous audience supported the well-stocked raffle.

Caistor Male Voice Choir

1. Men in song

Caistor Male Voice Choir Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Caistorways brought the hall alive

2. Singing out

Caistorways brought the hall alive Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The hall was packed for the event

3. Popular evening

The hall was packed for the event Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Musical director Ian Knapton led the band music

4. Last note

Musical director Ian Knapton led the band music Photo: Dianne Tuckett

