Picture gallery: ​Sunshine brings crowds to Rasen food and drink festival

Event organisers Matthew Horsefield and Katie Kireja, from the Advocate Arms and the Heneage Arms, worked with the town council and Towns' Manager at West Lindsey District Council, Nicola Marshall, to build on the first food and drink festival, which took place last September.

The range of stalls was increased and there were additional family-orientated activities, including an Easter trail. Town Mayor Jo Pilley and fellow councillor Alison Dale manned the trail stall, where there were also Easter craft activities for children to take part in.

Coun Pilley said: ”It was lovely to see so many people at such a successful event enjoying the sunshine and everything we have to offer in Market Rasen. A lot of children have been doing the Easter Egg trail and we thank businesses for taking part in this.

“It has been good to work with all those concerned with making the Food and Drink Festival such a success and we look forward to future similar events for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Local residents and visitors from further afield spent time in the sun , picking up some tasty treats, enjoying the range of hot food on offer and also the afternoon of music provided by Girl Gone Rockin’.

Matthew Horsefield was delighted with how it all went and with the many positive comments received. He said: “We are very pleased with how it has all gone – there has been a great buzz throughout the day. People from all over have been here enjoying the day and chatting away – that is what it is all about and it was great to see. This is just our second event and we didn’t expect it to grow in this way so quickly – the sun being out helped of course.”

Matt continued: “I have to give special thanks to Katie for getting all the stalls in – it is 100 per cent credit to her. We are now starting to plan the next Food and Drink Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 31. We already have 40 traders interested, so we are looking at using the Festival Hall area as well as the market place, so watch for updates.

"Meanwhile, Katie and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who visited the event and supported the traders; it was amazing to see so many people in Market Rasen supporting the whole town.”

The Food and Drink Festival is one of a number of events planned by or in association with Market Rasen Town Council.

The next is a Spring Market and entertainment in the market place on Saturday May 4. On Saturday June 1, Market Rasen Lions will be returning with their Gardeners’ Fair and the town’s Bell Park will be the setting for Nature in Your Backyard on June 8, organised by the Rasen Area Environment Group.

1 . Scone heaven ​Sharon Morrison was, once again, selling her popular scones, with the help of daughter Emma Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Rising to the occasion ​Milly and Lesley from The Vines Bakery were selling a range of tasty breads and patisseries Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . Easter fun ​Kyle Hall, left, and Joshua Scott enjoyed taking part in the Easter trail Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4 . Time to chat Event co-organiser Matthew Horsefield chats with Steve Squires of The Donut Box Photo: Dianne Tuckett