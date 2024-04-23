Picture gallery: Tractors roll at Nettleton

Spearheaded by local residents, Ian and Ruth Dawson and Jackie and Quintin Parker, the event united people from across the local area for a day of fundraising and enjoying the local countryside.

Setting off on a gloriously sunny day from Nettleton Village Hall, the run took participants on a picturesque journey through the Lincolnshire Wolds, including an interesting tour of the Sir Joseph Nickerson Museum in Rothwell.

In all, 45 tractors, 12 classic cars, 5 cyclists, 2 aeroplanes, a lorry

and a Lambretta scooter completed the 27-mile route, along with 20 passengers on the Sutton Estates trailer.

Back in the village, members of the public showed their support by purchasing food, drink and raffle tickets, cheering the vehicles on as they took part in the run, and joining the after event party in The Salutation Inn.

Ian Dawson said: “It was a proud moment to lead the Tractor Run around the land I grew up on, and to raise such an amazing amount of money for our local church just shows what it means to our community.

“The vintage tractor I drove was my Grandad’s, so it was particularly emotional to drive it past his old farm at Nettleton Top, along with so many others.”

Ian added: “The event would not have been possible without the incredible support of the local community, who rallied around to lend equipment, marshal the route, bake cakes, man stalls, cook burgers, provide entertainment, organise logistics and offer their time free of charge to make it such a success.

"A special mention must go to Peter Crossley of Fir Park Wings and Wheels, and Eddie and Liz Bates for their expertise and time, as well as Mark Halton from Peacock and Binnington who led the run with his beacon-lit van and supplied branded bobble hats for everyone taking part.

“I would like to personally thank those who sponsored the event or donated raffle prizes. These include Woldmarsh Producers, Peacock and Binnington, Grimsby Town Football Club, Parkway Cinema, Lincolnshire Co-op (Caistor), Mue Smith, Thomas Bell, OMEX, Systematic Print, Front Row Farming, HC Wright and Son, Mark Donner Ltd, Sutton Estates, Bill Emms, Lincs Motors, Assured Agronomy, Cooper Tyson, AKR Accounting, Karl Donner, Forrester Boyd, Equip, The Tractor Shop (Louth), and Spaldings.”

On the back of this success, it is hoped that the Nettleton Tractor Run will become a permanent fixture in the calendar each year.

1 . Nettleton tractor run On the Wolds near Claxby Photo: Hannah Dawson

2 . Nettleton tractor run Stretching out along the road Photo: Hannah Dawson

3 . Nettleton tractor run Youngsters enjoyed the ride Photo: Hannah Dawson