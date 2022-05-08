Picture Gallery: West Lindsey Churches Festival

A number of the 45 churches opening their doors offered welcome refreshment, from tea and cake to ploughman’s lunches.

A variety of exhibitions, floral displays, book sales, plant stalls and craft added to the interest.

However, for many it was all about appreciating the wealth of church architecture.

One of those touring some of the churches was Kelsey Wold ward member Peter Morris, who said: “A huge thank you to the organisers of the Churches Festival this year,

" I have had a wonderful time exploring the heritage and history and the sheer beauty of these small Lincolnshire churches.

"The volunteers who made this work were keen to share their local knowledge and expertise and I am so grateful for their hard work.

“We live in a wonderful part of this country and these historic churches bring our rich past alive.”

While this weekend concentrated on the eastern half of West Lindsey, next weekend will be the turn of the western half, when there will be 48 religious buildings to tour.

