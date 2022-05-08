Nettleton Church

Picture Gallery: West Lindsey Churches Festival

The first weekend of the West Lindsey Churches Festival attracted visitors from across the district and beyond.

By Dianne Tuckett
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:31 pm

A number of the 45 churches opening their doors offered welcome refreshment, from tea and cake to ploughman’s lunches.

A variety of exhibitions, floral displays, book sales, plant stalls and craft added to the interest.

However, for many it was all about appreciating the wealth of church architecture.

One of those touring some of the churches was Kelsey Wold ward member Peter Morris, who said: “A huge thank you to the organisers of the Churches Festival this year,

" I have had a wonderful time exploring the heritage and history and the sheer beauty of these small Lincolnshire churches.

"The volunteers who made this work were keen to share their local knowledge and expertise and I am so grateful for their hard work.

“We live in a wonderful part of this country and these historic churches bring our rich past alive.”

While this weekend concentrated on the eastern half of West Lindsey, next weekend will be the turn of the western half, when there will be 48 religious buildings to tour.

1. West Lindsey Churches Festival 2022

Les Robinson with his collection of Queen Elizabeth II Pottery

Photo: John Edwards

2. West Lindsey Churches Festival 2022

Sue Johnson with old farm tools including a fiddle drill

Photo: John Edwards

3. West Lindsey Churches Festival 2022

A close up of one of the vestments on display at Holy Rood in Market Raseb

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. West Lindsey Churches Festival 2022

John Bird looking at a print commemorating the 1914-18 Great War at Wragby Parish Church

Photo: John Edwards

