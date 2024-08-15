Picture gallery: Year 13 results: 'Outstanding achievements' at De Aston Market Rasen

Pupils achieved top grades across the full range of A level and Vocational courses. Subjects achieving the very highest A*/A grades included: A level Chemistry, A level English Literature, A level Maths, A level Media Studies, A level Physics and Level 3 Criminology. In Vocational courses there were Distinction* grades in BTEC Digital Games and BTEC Health and Social Care.

A spokesman for the school said: “They truly are an outstanding set of results from an outstanding group of young people. Most have spent seven years at De Aston and they now go off to make their mark in the world at university, apprenticeships and employment.

“Congratulations to all of our Year 13 students. It is important to remember that these students are more than a collection of their grades. The resilience they have demonstrated is remarkable. They are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people in their own ways and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

