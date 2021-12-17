PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Start your weekend with a hug from Committee

Picture of the Week.

This photograph was taken by one of the estate’s volunteer photographers.

Posted last Saturday, it shows Gunby Hall resident Committee and was accompanied with the message: “Sending you your first hug of the day, may you get many more this weekend.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of writing, the picture has received more than 700 likes across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“Veteran Gunby cat Committee (she’s 17!) is always ready to give hugs and loves cuddles with the staff,” said senior visitor experience officer Astrid Gatenby. “This time of year she especially enjoys the warmth of the greenhouse. She’s called Committee because she looks like she was designed by a committee who couldn’t decide what colour she should be.”