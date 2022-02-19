PICTURE SPECIAL: County delights in photography competition

Readers were asked to send in an image of their favourite place in the county, along with a sentence explaining why they love it so much.

Joanna Heselwood, from Gautby, was crowned winner of the competition and received an iPad for her dramatic shot of the sun setting over the beach at Winthorpe.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We received so many quality entries as part of the competition, which served as a wonderful reminder of just how stunning our county is.

“Due to the standard of the photos, we had a very difficult job choosing the winner. We therefore wanted to share some of our other favourite shots for readers to enjoy. Once again, we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to enter.”

1. Kiri Cormack - Donna Nook EMN-220128-114427001 Photo: Midlands

2. Jamie Mascall - Louth EMN-220128-114416001 Photo: Midlands

3. Jacob Ladley - River Ancholme, Lincolnshire EMN-220128-170254001 Photo: Midlands

4. Sheila Wardle - Viking Way, Goulceby EMN-220128-114344001 Photo: Midlands