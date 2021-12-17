Picture special: Host of charities supported at Caistor and Tealby tree festival events

St Peter and St Paul Church at Caistor began its event with a Breakfast with Santa and ended, on the Sunday, with a carol service in the churchyard.

Donations made at the event will be shared between the church and Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Tealby church All Saints themed their trees around nursery rhymes and children’s songs, with everything from The Wheels on the Bus to Baa Baa Black Sheep represented.

Saturday also saw a mini market in Tealby church, with fresh bread, fudge and gifts all on offer.

The Tealby Tree Festival continues this Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19, from 10am to 4pm.

The church porch will, once again, be a drop-off point for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Monies raised at the Tealby Tree Festival will be divided between the local groups, surrounding churches.

Bringing the whole event to a close on the Sunday will be a carol service at 6pm.

