Picture special: Middle Rasen New Year's Day Duck Race

As always, the race got underway at Parry’s Bridge, with 1,500 ducks being released, and ended at Church Street bridge, with eager crowds at both.
And the winner was Dexter’s Demon, owned by Charlotte Keyworth, an online buyer, who nets £100 courtesy of sponsor Appleyard Pressure Washing Services.
Second home was the duck owned by Jenny (bowling club) who wins £70, sponsored by Wilmot Transport Ltd.
The next four ducks each won £25 – sponsored by Ray Hildred (Equip Rasen Ltd), Steve Cartwright (Parkview) and Steve Jackson (Jackson’s Plastering Services – two prizes) – with the winners being Chloe Smith, Lyn Franklin, Noreen Bradford and Charlotte Appleyard.
A special child’s prize will be winging its way via Margaret R, who bought her duck at The Nag’s Head.
Last year’s event raised more than £1,300 for local good causes, with beneficiaries being the village’s new play park, bowling clubn, PCC, Guides and Brownies.
The event also supports the upkeep of the village’s defibrillator.
Organisers would like to hear suggestions for this year’s proceeds.
