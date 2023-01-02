Picture special: Middle Rasen New Year's Day Duck Race

This year’s Middle Rasen Duck Race was a record breaker – with more ducks than ever before entered and, what is believed to be, the fastest time.

Ducks released

As always, the race got underway at Parry’s Bridge, with 1,500 ducks being released, and ended at Church Street bridge, with eager crowds at both.

And the winner was Dexter’s Demon, owned by Charlotte Keyworth, an online buyer, who nets £100 courtesy of sponsor Appleyard Pressure Washing Services.

Second home was the duck owned by Jenny (bowling club) who wins £70, sponsored by Wilmot Transport Ltd.

Last minute duck sales

The next four ducks each won £25 – sponsored by Ray Hildred (Equip Rasen Ltd), Steve Cartwright (Parkview) and Steve Jackson (Jackson’s Plastering Services – two prizes) – with the winners being Chloe Smith, Lyn Franklin, Noreen Bradford and Charlotte Appleyard.

A special child’s prize will be winging its way via Margaret R, who bought her duck at The Nag’s Head.

Last year’s event raised more than £1,300 for local good causes, with beneficiaries being the village’s new play park, bowling clubn, PCC, Guides and Brownies.

The event also supports the upkeep of the village’s defibrillator.

Waiting for the start at Parry's Bridge

Organisers would like to hear suggestions for this year’s proceeds.

The ducks get on their way

Watching the ducks at the finish

Steering in the final ducks

Collecting the winners

The river gets the better of one of the back markers

Ron Folgate announces the winning duck numbers

The ducks near the finish line at the Church Street bridge

