Picture special: Perfect proms in Caistor park

The popular event in Caistor’s South Street Park saw the band provide an afternoon of music – from John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ to rousing Proms favourites – to an appreciative audience.

Interim musical director Peter Wood brought light-hearted banter between the tunes as the band got back into the rhythm of playing after 18 months of silence.

He said: “After 18 months what better place to come to than Caistor?

“We almost call it our second home.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to play here again.”

Proms in the Park is one of a number of free events organised throughout the year by the Caistor Goes group.

To help costs, a raffle was held, which was well supported by local businesses and individuals.

Announcing the winners of the first four prizes, chairman of Caistor Goes, Carol Mackenzie thanked the band and everyone for going along.

The first prize was an overnight stay in one of the five-star glamping pods at Wolds View in Brigg Road, which was won by Debbie Mckitton.

Afternoon tea for four people at Caistor Lakes was welcomed by winner Louise Woods, as were the bottles of gin and whisky – two items purchased using just some of the many vouchers donated by Lincolnshire Co-op – by the next two winners.

Carol said: “We have had some amazing support with prizes - as we generally always do.

“Our community really comes together for events and I want to thank the volunteers who make it all happen.”

The afternoon also saw more community spirit with a donation of £1,000 being made to the RNLI by local sea shanty and folk group Caistorways.

The group sang during the band’s interval and afterwards made the presentation to the Caistor RNLI branch secretary Margaret Smith, who has been involved with the charity for more than four decades, along with her husband Graham, who serves as branch chairman.

She said: “This is the largest single cheque we have received in 43 years.

“Thank you for all your hard work – there are not enough words to say how grateful we are – thank you.

“This generous donation means that our branch total over those 40 or so years is now around £100,000.”

Caistorways raised the money through the sale of their T-shirts and their CD, where every penny of the £10 price goes to charity.

Margaret added: “This £1,000 could pay for a whole year of training for one lifeboat crew.

“It could supply a couple of jackets for crew members or some boots.

“This may seem expensive, but we always buy the best equipment for our crew members – they are out there saving lives.

“Each crew member is someone’s husband, wife, son, daughter, friend, so we must do what we can to keep them as safe as possible as they risk their lives for others.”

• To find out more about the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crews, beach lifeguards and flood rescue team visit the website at rnli.org/l Market Rasen Band will be back in Caistor in December for the carol concert organised by Caistor & District Lions.

To find out where else they will be performing, visit the Market Rasen Band Facebook page.

l Caistor Goes is just one organisation that organises events for the town - here are some upcoming dates to make a note of:

Caistor Lions Club is holding a bike afternoon meet-up from 1pm to 5pm in the market place this Sunday, September 19. As well as the bikes there will be live music , food and drink on sale, ice cream truck. They will be fundraising in support of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. Caistor Community Cinema is planning a special Hallowe’en screening - look out for details. Caistor Lions firework display is in the planning for Saturday November 6 and their Victorian Christmas Market in the town hall for Sunday, November 21.

