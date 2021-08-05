Picture special: Roarsome fun at Rasen races

There was plenty of fun for all the family at Market Rasen Racecourse on Sunday.

As well as an eight-race card for the horses, there were other creatures lurking –dinosaurs!

Scunthorpe-based Lindsey Lodge Hospice is the racecourse’s charity partner of the year and £1 from every ticket sold for Sunday’s Lindsey Lodge Hospice Family Extravaganza raceday went directly towards helping the charity continue its work.

lRacing will be back at Market Rasen on Saturday, August 14, for a seven-card evening meeting.

Gates open at 3pm, with the first race at 5pm and the final race at 8.05pm.

Tickets are on sale now from www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen/

Photos by John Aron Photography

1. Roarsome fun at Rasen races. Photo by John Aron Photography Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Roarsome fun at Rasen races. Photo by John Aron Photography EMN-210208-115251001 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Jack Smith age 4 EMN-210208-115032001 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Frazer Moddy age 4, Fylnn Blagdon age 3 and Millie Blagdon age 6 EMN-210208-115021001 Photo: Midlands Buy photo