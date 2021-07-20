Picture special: Sun shines on Ladies Day at Market Rasen races

Posh frocks and elegant headwear were the order of the day at Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday for the Betway Summer Plate Ladies Day.

By Dianne Tuckett
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:19 pm
These ladies from Lincoln enjoyed the sun EMN-210718-110323001
Some top prizes were up for grabs in the best dressed competition and it was Michelle Clarke from Grimsby, who walked away with the title.

A delighted Michelle received: a year’s supply of shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt; an exclusive Jessica Rea headpiece, plus a personal styling consultation; a Fairfax & Favor mini Windsor bag and a pair of Monaco wedges; Velvetiser Hot Chocolate system from Hotel Chocolat; a jeroboam of Moet & Chandon, and a floral bouquet.

Runner -up Gemma Bradley and third placed Karen and Darryl Beech also received vouchers from Charles Tyrwhitt and Ted Baker among their prizes.

Best Dressed winner Michelle Clarke from Grimsby EMN-210718-110601001
Zoe dean and Ross Raithby from Horncastle with Andy Raithby and Kate Rouse from the West Midlands EMN-210718-110347001
Gemma Bradley from Grimsby was runner up in the Best Dressed competition and received her prize from Jessica of Jessica Rea Millinery EMN-210718-110539001
Amy Rickett and Tracy Gostelow EMN-210718-110359001
Karen and Darryl Beech from Hope Valley in Derbyshire came third in the Best Dressed competition and received their prize from Jessica of Jessica Rea Millinery EMN-210718-110528001
Keeping cool under her parasol is Jude Appleton of Doncaster EMN-210718-110443001
Alan Capindale and Debbie Souter of Cleethorpes EMN-210718-110455001
Tammy Brownlee and Karen Cowley EMN-210718-110410001
Cheryl Moore from Cleethorpes with Christopher Reynolds of the Coffee Hut EMN-210718-110517001
Ladies Day at Market Rasen EMN-210718-110432001
Demi and Jade from Grimsby EMN-210718-110301001
Karen and Darryl Beech from Hope Valley in Derbyshire EMN-210718-110506001
Best Dressed winner Michelle Clarke from Grimsby receives her prizes from Jessica of Jessica Rea Millinery EMN-210718-110249001
Best Dressed winner Michelle Clarke from Grimsby EMN-210718-110550001
Michelle Clarke