Picture special: Sun shines on Ladies Day at Market Rasen races

Some top prizes were up for grabs in the best dressed competition and it was Michelle Clarke from Grimsby, who walked away with the title.
A delighted Michelle received: a year’s supply of shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt; an exclusive Jessica Rea headpiece, plus a personal styling consultation; a Fairfax & Favor mini Windsor bag and a pair of Monaco wedges; Velvetiser Hot Chocolate system from Hotel Chocolat; a jeroboam of Moet & Chandon, and a floral bouquet.
Runner -up Gemma Bradley and third placed Karen and Darryl Beech also received vouchers from Charles Tyrwhitt and Ted Baker among their prizes.