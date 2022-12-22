PICTURES: 'A true meaning of Christmas': Joy at Big Festive Feast in Wainfleet

Big Festive Feasts held for senior citizens and the vulnerable in Skegness and Wainfleet have been heralded as “the true meaning of Christmas”.

Churches, community groups, businesses and councillors joined forces with the Skegness Standard and community volunteers to deliver more than 200 free Christmas lunches and entertainment at events hosted by Wainfleet Methodist Church and Lunch Box 5000 at the Storehouse.

In Wainfleet, the church hall looked magical, with festive tables sponsored by Coun Wendy Bowkett surrounded by entries from the Christmas tree festival and the tree donated by Bell’s of Benington, who also gave a poinsettia for every guest to take home as a gift.

As the hall filled with excited guests, Mayor of Wainfleet Deborah Wickes said it was excellent to see so many people coming together to celebrate the “true meaning of Christmas”.

"After Covid it’s nice to see things getting back to normal,” she said. “I think it is amazing to see people coming together for this event.”

Sue Alldread, who headed up the team of volunteers and was in charge of the kitchen, welcomed guests. “Looking around and seeing how many people have offered to volunteer shows just what a wonderful community Wainfleet has.”

Amongst the volunteers serving meals was PCSO Jayne Richardson who brought along her mini police from the Magdalen Primary School to help serve dinners.

"We weren’t able to do it last year with Covid so it’s great to be back,” she said. “The children have broken up from school so it’s especially nice they are here today.”

In Wainfleet, once again the Woolpack pub assisted in the cooking of the turkeys so the kitchen teams could concentrate of starters, vegetables and puddings.

Local singer Katy Divilly gave her time free to entertain guests. “I’m so happy to be here,” she said. “This is a lovely event.”

Valerie Smith, a guest and one of the stewards at Wainfleet Methodist Church, “I’ve been to every one and it’s such a good event to bring people together and show them what goes on in the community.”

Afterwards, Sue Allread commented. “We had the best afternoon ever. People were blown away that it was free.

"Our singer Katie in her Mrs Santa dress looked perfect and really got everyone going. It was wonderful.”

