PICTURES: Beacons are lit to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Crowds came together for this historic occasion – including in Skegness, Spilsby and Burgh le Marsh – on the first day of celebrations as more than 3,000 beacons were lit in the UK and the Commonwealth that as part of the official Jubilee Festival of Light.In addition, the Principal Beacon lighting took place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

This took the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ’Tree of Trees’ sculpture projected onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen led the lighting of the jubilee beacons as it was announced she would no longer be attending the national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing “some discomfort” during trooping the colour.

Beacons have been lit across the Skegness area.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch, 96, was missing today’s sevice “with great reluctance” having experienced “some discomfort” at the start yesterday’s jubilee celebrations.

However, she was able to perform the fanfare lighting of the beacon chain during a ceremony at Windsor Castle at dusk.

This innovative new way of taking part in the beacon lighting will reflect the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons said; “ Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth. The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.

Final checks before the ceremony in Skegness.

"We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”Wainfleet St Mary Parish Council Chair says “ We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70 thyear as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

The flame is carried to light the beacon in Skegness.

The beacon lighting ceremony in Skegness.

Crowds enjoying the Bank Holiday evening along the seafront in Skegness had a treat when the beacon was lit on the beach.

Onlookers at the beacon lighting in Skegness.