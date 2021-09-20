PICTURES: Bikeathon in memory of Emma-Jayne raises over £1,600

All funds raised will go to the Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary, in memory of Emma-Jayne, the daughter of event organisers Ruth and Tony Knowles, who tragically passed away in December 1998 at the age of 22 after suffering a rare brain tumour which affects just one in 1.5 million people.

In more than 20 years of fundraising, Ruth and Tony’s efforts have resulted in more than £161,000 being donated to Ward 40 at the hospital, which cared for their daughter during her cancer battle.

Last Sunday’s event – which had been postponed from its usual date in the summer –took place at the Royal Oak Inn (‘The Splash’), and was well attended as always.

Ruth Knowles told the Leader this week: “The total amount raised was £1606. There were 87 riders and 10 people plus children on the walk.

“We would like to thank all concerned at The Splash, Councillor Adam Grist for the use of his field as a car park, all marshals and people on drink stops and to the ladies on the desk.

“To Ian Hart, who pegged out the 12 and 30 mile route, and to Huttoft Service Station for providing all the bottles of water for the riders and walkers, and to Your Move estate agents for providing the chocolate bars.

“A very special thank you goes to all who took part on Sunday, which turned out to be a lovely day weather wise.

“The bikeathon next year hopefully will be back to July. Thank you to one and all.”

1. Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon 2021. (Photo: David Dawson) Photo: Midlands

2. Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon 2021. (Photo: David Dawson) Photo: Midlands

3. Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon 2021. (Photo: David Dawson) Photo: Midlands

4. Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon 2021. (Photo: David Dawson) Photo: Midlands