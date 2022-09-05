PICTURES; Bikers roar into Wainfleet for third annual meet

Around 1500 bikes filled the market place with riders enjoying the stalls and live music that had been planned for them.

Organiser Mick Rust said he was delighted with the turnout and to see that the event, aimed at giving businesses a boost after the pandemic, was growing.

Two extra traders were present, with one travelling all the way from Leatherhead and the other – Victory Motorcycles Ltd – coming from March in Cambridgeshire to sell their wares and display their Indian motorcycles.

As well as stalls, the two bands entertaining the crowd were Rough Culprits and Charlie Don't Surf.

Boston Jive flash mob jivers also went along.

As well as boosting local business, two charities were supported – Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and the Lincolnshire Blood Bikes.

Among the visitors were two special guests – Tom and Tim Neave. Honda UK BSB rider and Edwards Superstock 1000 rider.

They were interviewed on stage by Richard Steadman.

Mick commented: “Visitors came to our event from far and wide we are always surprised each year at how far the visitors come.

"Some of them have come every year up to now and we very much appreciate their attendance.

"The police attended this year with a couple of patrol bikes. The two officers were quite impressed at how the event was organised and had no issues during their visit which was for most of the duration.”

Organisers and volunteers intend to keep this event going as visitors and locals want to see it carry on. “The meet puts our little town of Wainfleet on the map,” said Mick.

Following the demise of the Visit Lincs Coast BID, they are now looking for a sponsor. “This will affect us in that we will obviousely have to find another sponsor,” he said. “This event certainly makes a difference to the town of Wainfleet for the day.

“The reason we started this Wainfleet Bike Meet three years ago was to help the high street and local businesses after the Covid lock down and I think we have achieved this, or at least for one day, as well support the charities we nominate to stand at the event.”

1. Wainfleet Bike Meet Wainfleet Bike Meet. Photo: Wayne Lagden

2. Wainfleet Bike Meet The market square was buzzing with stalls. Photo: Wayne Lagden

3. Wainfleet Bike Meet Richard Steadman (left) interviews Tim and Tom Neave from Saxby in Lincolnshire. National Superstock and British Super Bike winners. Photo: Wayne Lagden

4. Wainfleet Bike Meet Bikers travelled from all over the region for the event. Photo: Wayne Lagden