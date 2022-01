Burns Night is a tradition celebrated in Scotland and by Scots around the world - and this week at Syne Hills too.

Residents marked the life of the 18th century poet Robert Burns by dressing in either red and blue, baking cookies, trying some haggis, neeps and tatties and playing Scottish games.

Of course, the day wouldn't have been complete without reading some of Robert Burns' poems.

Staff who joined in some of the games captured the fun in pictures:

1. Director Christopher Sweeney tossing the caber, cheered on by residents. Photo: Syne Hills

2. Burns Night Dylis Peacock and Pat Blundell baking cookies. Photo: Syne Hills

3. Burns Night Manager Hayley Peace with David Poore and Fiona Parker Photo: Syne Hills

4. Norman Oliver, Fiona Parker, Diane Southam and Mark Baumber Photo: Syne Hills