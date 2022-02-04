PICTURES: Care home residents celebrate Fish and Chip Friday at the seaside

Syne Hills Care Home was transformed into a beach scene with real sand and paddling pools - and top of the menu was fish and chips and, of course, ice-cream.

Friday Fish and Chip Days have become a tradition at Syne Hills but this one was special. Brodie O’Brien and Diane Southam organised the kind donations of beachwear from The Beach Shop” so everyone felt dressed for the occasion.

"Our brilliant team completed the day with fish and chips from a local fish shop being served in the old style newspaper cones," said Care Home co-ordinator Cheryl Curtis.

"Everyone then got to enjoy the beach and some got to place their toes back in the sand. For many, this may not seem possible now.

"Other residents had a go at building the traditional sandcastle.

"The rest of us sat back and relaxed with our sun glasses on and our feet in a pool.

"We completed the day with beach ball games and making little fishes using our hands ( fish fingers ).

"The feedback has been amazing."

1. Fun on the beach at Syne Hills Care Home in Skegness. Photo: Syne Hills

2. Manager Hayley Peace and Phoebe Peace showing off their fish and chip cones. Photo: Syne Hills.

3. Olwen Heeley showing off her fish hand. Photo: Syne Hills.

4. Freda Silvester enjoying her ice-cream. Photo: Syne Hills