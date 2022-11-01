In the pink - Dylis Peacock (right) and manager Hayley Peace.

The residents at Syne Hills took part in the ‘Wear It Pink’ day to raise money for life-saving breast cancer research.

Wear it Pink Day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK, taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thousands of amazing people wear it pink in their communities, schools or work places for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.

A walk for life around the garden with Pat and Lucy (front) and Aida and Derek.

Amazingly, residents of the Skegness Care Home have been wearing it pink for over 20 years.

”We’ve dressed up, baked, quizzed and pulled off all kinds of incredible sponsored challenges,” said Care Home Coordinator Cheryl Curtis.

“This time residents joined in the day because it is something very dear to their hearts.

"They dressed up and did many pink activities.

Looking good - Audrey Jenney in the walk for life.

“The day included the walk for life around our garden, pink cake decorating and many other things pink.”

We made it! - Joyce Knight, Sylvia Terry and Doreen Wheat.

Enjoying the pink activities are Maureen Holderness and Mark.

Nikkie, Pat, Sylvia and Hayley.