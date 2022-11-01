PICTURES: Care home residents in Skegness in the pink for charity
Residents of a care home in Skegness have been in the pink for charity.
The residents at Syne Hills took part in the ‘Wear It Pink’ day to raise money for life-saving breast cancer research.
Wear it Pink Day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK, taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Thousands of amazing people wear it pink in their communities, schools or work places for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.
Amazingly, residents of the Skegness Care Home have been wearing it pink for over 20 years.
”We’ve dressed up, baked, quizzed and pulled off all kinds of incredible sponsored challenges,” said Care Home Coordinator Cheryl Curtis.
“This time residents joined in the day because it is something very dear to their hearts.
"They dressed up and did many pink activities.
“The day included the walk for life around our garden, pink cake decorating and many other things pink.”
