Rain couldn’t stop the organisers of this year’s carnival in Chapel St Leonards bringing joy to the community and visitors alike.

Participants overcame the intermittent showers, wind and sunshine to make the day great fun.

This year’s parade, organised by Janice Thompson and her team, started in Trunch Lane and passed through the village.

Fiona Brown, of the Friends of Chapel St Leonards Carnival, said that in spite of the weather it was great fun.

She said: “The village green was busy with stall holders and visitors. and enjoyed by many people who braved the weather. Everyone showed fantastic spirit and resilience.”

This weekend it is the turn of the Skegness Carnival. On Sunday there will be charity stalls, inflatables, circus skills with Kraken Explorers, dancing from Lisa Jays Stage Institute and Alford Morris Dancers in Tower Gardens from 10am to 4pm. The parade through town starts at 1pm. The carnival continues with a 999 day in Tower Gardens on Wednesday, August 16.

1 . Chapel St Leonards Carnival Oh Yeah, Oh Yeah - we are doing this! Town Crier Suzan Revell. Photo: Phil Bradley

2 . Chapel St Leonards Carnival True Brit resilience of Chapel St Leonards Carnival. Photo: Phil Bradley

3 . Chapel St Leonards Carnival Adding colour to a grey day at Chapel St Leonards Carnival. Photo: Phil Bradley

4 . Chapel St Leonards Carnival Smile or face the pirates in the carnival procession. Photo: Phil Bradley