Weahering the storm at Chapel St Leonards carnival.Weahering the storm at Chapel St Leonards carnival.
PICTURES: Carnival in Chapel St Leonards weathers storm to bring joy

Rain couldn’t stop the organisers of this year’s carnival in Chapel St Leonards bringing joy to the community and visitors alike.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:57 BST

Participants overcame the intermittent showers, wind and sunshine to make the day great fun.

This year’s parade, organised by Janice Thompson and her team, started in Trunch Lane and passed through the village.

Fiona Brown, of the Friends of Chapel St Leonards Carnival, said that in spite of the weather it was great fun.

She said: “The village green was busy with stall holders and visitors. and enjoyed by many people who braved the weather. Everyone showed fantastic spirit and resilience.”

  • This weekend it is the turn of the Skegness Carnival. On Sunday there will be charity stalls, inflatables, circus skills with Kraken Explorers, dancing from Lisa Jays Stage Institute and Alford Morris Dancers in Tower Gardens from 10am to 4pm. The parade through town starts at 1pm. The carnival continues with a 999 day in Tower Gardens on Wednesday, August 16.
Oh Yeah, Oh Yeah - we are doing this! Town Crier Suzan Revell.

1. Chapel St Leonards Carnival

Oh Yeah, Oh Yeah - we are doing this! Town Crier Suzan Revell. Photo: Phil Bradley

True Brit resilience of Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

2. Chapel St Leonards Carnival

True Brit resilience of Chapel St Leonards Carnival. Photo: Phil Bradley

Adding colour to a grey day at Chapel St Leonards Carnival.

3. Chapel St Leonards Carnival

Adding colour to a grey day at Chapel St Leonards Carnival. Photo: Phil Bradley

Smile or face the pirates in the carnival procession.

4. Chapel St Leonards Carnival

Smile or face the pirates in the carnival procession. Photo: Phil Bradley

