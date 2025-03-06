Talon, 5, as Willy Wonka.Talon, 5, as Willy Wonka.
PICTURES: Children bring magical world of books alive on World Book Day

By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Mar 2025, 18:40 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 15:47 BST
The magical world of books has come alive as children celebrated World Book Day.

Pupils headed to school or nursery today dressed as Princesses, Harry Potter, the Queen of Hearts, Aiice in Wonderland and a host of other favourite characters – thanks also to the amazing creative talents of their parents and guardians.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March. On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK and Ireland is provided with a voucher to be spent on books; the event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1998.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to our World Book Day photo feature. Don’t miss next week’s Skegness Standard newspaper to see all the fun that went on in local schools.

Clay Bishop, Year 2

Clay Bishop, Year 2 Photo: Danni-Lea Sandland

Jorgie-Rose, 3, as Princess Belle.

Jorgie-Rose, 3, as Princess Belle. Photo: Sammi Rose Allcote

Dalton-Lee, 4, as Spiderman.

Dalton-Lee, 4, as Spiderman. Photo: Rae Vaughan

