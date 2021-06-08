The vigil in for Bethany and Darren 'DJ' Henson in Chapel St Leonards, led by Rev Richard Holden.

Pictures: Community vigil in memory of Louth ‘double murder’ victims

Friends and relatives of Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson came together yesterday evening (Monday) to pay tribute to the pair - one week on from their suspected murders in High Holme Road, Louth.

Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 11:08 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:09 pm

Photographer David Dawson attended the vigil in Chapel St Leonards, where Bethany grew up, and captured some of the heartfelt tributes and candle-lighting in Bethany and Darren’s memory. More on this story in tomorrow’s newspaper.

