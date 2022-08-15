PICTURES: Crowds have a blast at Alford 40's weekend

The two-day festival returned after last year’s success and hundreds of people went along to enjoy a touch of nostalgia.

Among the attractions were classic and military vehicles, living history displays, re-enactors, live singers, a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast , DJ Major Swing and lots of indoor and outdoor vintage traders.

The Manor House, tearooms and Museum of Rural Life also took a step back in time for the weekend.

Organisers June and Den have plenty of experiencing making these events a success.

“ Den and I have been WW2 re-enactors for 20 years and we moved into Alford six years ago,” explained June. “Our son Bob had the idea for Alford to put on a 40s event.

"We decided, yes we can do that. It was originally for 2020, for the 75th anniversary of VJ day on the 15th August, but had to be postponed because of Ccovid.

"Last year was our first year commemorated the 76th anniversary.”

During the event, the organisers said they were overwhelmed by the response. “We are so happy that everyone enjoyed the weekend.

"We just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us.

"A huge thank you to our volunteers and everyone who helped too – we couldn't do it without you all.”

Many who visited took to social media to also express their gratitude.

Sharron Banham said: “Huge thanks to everyone concerned. We were there on Saturday and thoroughly enjoyed the super atmosphere; the friendliness of everyone; the colour – flowers were wonderful – and the 'up' feeling this event created.”

1. Alford 1940's weekend Alfie Cooke of Boston with his music machine. Photo: David Dawson

2. Alford 1940's weekend. Ben Major of Boston (left) with his 1942 Harley-Davidson WLA, Lawrence Riley of Spilsby, and Chris Major of Boston with his 1943 Harley-Davidson WLA Photo: David Dawson

3. Alford 1940's weekend Lauren Simpson and Jenny Simpson with Arthur Le Voi , one , and (from left) Lillie Le Voi 5, Kane Ranshaw 3 and Lacie Le Voi 8 of Alford Photo: David Dawson

4. Alford 1940's weekend Mick Timlett and Marrion Reilly of Strubby, with their 1943 Ford GPW Photo: David Dawson